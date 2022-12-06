JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC) that appears on the monthly bills of its electric customers.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Tuesday, Dec. 20 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens who wish to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov).
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
For an average residential customer, Ameren Missouri’s filing states the EEIC will drop from about $3.82 a month to about $3.73 a month, effective Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The EEIC is a charge which encourages utility companies to implement demand-side and energy efficiency programs and was part of the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA). The mechanism is reflected as a separate line item on customer bills.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
