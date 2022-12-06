JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC) that appears on the monthly bills of its electric customers.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Tuesday, Dec. 20 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.