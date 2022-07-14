JEFFERSON CITY — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) authorizing Ameren Missouri to construct, own, operate, maintain and otherwise control and manage a 200-megawatt solar generation facility (referred to as the Huck Finn Solar Project) in Audrain and Ralls counties.
The proposed project is pursuant to a Build Transfer Agreement (BTA) with EDF Renewables Development, Inc.
Ameren Missouri also seeks authority to engage in transactions through various subsidiaries to construct and finance the Huck Finn Solar Project - including transactions under the BTA and utilize a tax equity partnership.
Ameren Missouri also seeks authority to complete various mergers and asset transfers once the tax equity partnership no longer exists. The company also seeks a determination by the Commission that doing so is not detrimental to the public interest.
Additionally, Ameren Missouri seeks authority to record its investment in, and the costs to operate, the Huck Finn Solar Project as described in testimony attached to the application.
The company also seeks approval of the arrangements between Ameren Missouri and its affiliates necessary to own and operate the Huck Finn Solar Project upon its completion, including via a tax equity partnership, consisting of waivers of 20 CSR 4240-20.015(2) and (3) as described in the application and discussed in the attached testimony.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Thursday, Aug. 4 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Citizens who wish to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel, Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov.
Citizens can also contact the Public Service Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Ameren Missouri provides electric service to about 1.28 million customers in Missouri.
