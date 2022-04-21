JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval to transfer an undivided 49% interest in certain transmission facilities in, around and near Hannibal.
Ameren Missouri seeks to transfer these facilities to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission.
According to the application, the requested transfer will enable Ameren Missouri to replace aged infrastructure and improve reliability in the Hannibal area and northeast Missouri. The requested transfer will allow the use of a collaborative effort and cost-sharing arrangement among Ameren Missouri, MJMEUC and the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than May 20 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at psc.mo.gov.
Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230. The telephone number is 866-922-2959 and the email address is opcservice@opc.mo.gov.
People can also contact the Public Service Commission staff at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102. Staff members can also be contacted at 800-392-4211 or pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.
