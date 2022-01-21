JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission asking the Commission to grant Ameren Missouri a variance from certain requirements of the Commission’s integrated resource planning rule.
Ameren Missouri is seeking a delay in the timing of filings required by the rule, relieving it from the rule’s requirement that it file notice of changes to its preferred resource plan within 60 days of its determination that a change is required. Ameren Missouri states the rule would require that such a filing be made by Feb. 9, but requests that it be allowed until July 15, to complete its studies and file an updated preferred resource plan.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Feb. 4, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.2 million electric customers in Missouri.
