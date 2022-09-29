JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism (RESRAM) charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers. The charge appears as a separate item on the monthly electric bill.
The RESRAM charge is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard (RES). A RESRAM allows electric companies to adjust rates outside of a general electric rate case to reflect prudently incurred renewable energy standard costs (such as solar and wind).
These costs would be costs above renewable energy costs already included in the company’s base rates.
According to Ameren Missouri, the application reflects RES compliance costs incurred by the company from August 2021 through July 2022.
According to the application, a residential customer using 1,022 kWh of electricity a month will see a RESRAM charge of about $0.36 a month.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Friday, Oct. 14 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Citizens who wish to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov).
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the commission.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
