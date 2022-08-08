JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for people who wish to intervene and participate in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Tuesday, Sept. 6 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Citizens who would like to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of about $316 million. An average residential electric customer (using about 1,017 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month) would see a rate increase of about $12 a month according to the filing.
Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
