STAFF REPORT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers.
Ameren Missouri made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2022-0141), Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four-month period of June through September 2021. The second case is Ameren Missouri’s true-up filing (Case No. EO-2022- 0142).
As a result of these two filings, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,022 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month would decrease from about $4.23 a month to about $2.85 a month. The proposed change would take effect on Feb. 1, 2022.
Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than Dec. 13, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.