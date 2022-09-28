JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed a request for variance, asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to grant it variances from certain requirements of the Commission’s integrated resource planning rule, 20 CSR 4240-22.
Specifically, Ameren Missouri seeks a variance from certain provisions of Commission Rules 20 CSR 4240-22.040 (Supply-Side Resource Analysis), 22.045 (Transmission and Distribution Analysis), 22.060 (Integrated Resource Plan and Risk Analysis) and 22.080 (Filing Schedule, Filing Requirements and Stakeholder Process).
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Friday, Oct. 14 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .
Citizens who wish to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St. Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
