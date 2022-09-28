JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed a request for variance, asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to grant it variances from certain requirements of the Commission’s integrated resource planning rule, 20 CSR 4240-22.

Specifically, Ameren Missouri seeks a variance from certain provisions of Commission Rules 20 CSR 4240-22.040 (Supply-Side Resource Analysis), 22.045 (Transmission and Distribution Analysis), 22.060 (Integrated Resource Plan and Risk Analysis) and 22.080 (Filing Schedule, Filing Requirements and Stakeholder Process).

