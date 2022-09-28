JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the formal evidentiary hearing schedule in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.
Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled for Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7, 2023 and Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14, 2023.
These hearings will be held in the Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison St. in Jefferson City. This building meets the accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Anyone who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings is asked to call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.
The hearings will also be streamed live on the Commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov.
On Aug. 1, Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of about $316 million. An average residential electric customer (using about 1,017 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month) would see a rate increase of about $12 a month according to the filing.
Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
