JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the formal evidentiary hearing schedule in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled for Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7, 2023 and Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14, 2023.

