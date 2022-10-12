JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the formal evidentiary hearing schedule in a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri. Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 to Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
These hearings will be held in the Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison St. in Jefferson City. This building meets the accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
If you need additional accommodations to participate in these hearings, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings. These hearings will also be streamed live on the Commission’s website, www.psc.mo.gov.
On July 14, Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a CCN authorizing Ameren Missouri to construct, own, operate, maintain and otherwise control and manage a 150-megawatt solar generation facility located in White County, Ill. (referred to as the Boomtown Solar Project) pursuant to a Build Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Boomtown Solar Holdings, LLC.
Ameren Missouri also seeks:
- Authority to engage in transactions by which, through various subsidiaries, it would construct and finance the Boomtown Solar Project, including transactions under the BTA and utilizing a tax equity partnership
- Authority to complete various mergers and asset transfers once the tax equity partnership no longer exists and a determination by the Commission that doing so is not detrimental to the public interest
- Authority to record its investment in, and the costs to operate, the Boomtown Solar Project as described in testimony attached to the application
- Approval of the arrangements between Ameren Missouri and its affiliates necessary to own and operate the Boomtown Solar Project upon its completion including via a tax equity partnership, and waivers of 20 CSR 4240-20.015(2) and (3) as described in the application and discussed in the attached testimony
- Approval of the Renewable Solutions Program tariff sheets attached to the application
- Authority to track program revenues to ensure that they are reflected as an amortization to reduce the revenue requirement in future electric rate reviews for the benefit of all customers
Ameren Missouri provides electric service to about 1.29 million customers in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.