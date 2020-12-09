JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Consumers Council of Missouri has filed a motion seeking an emergency order and expedited treatment, requesting the Missouri Public Service Commission issue a statewide moratorium on disconnections to residential customers of electric, natural gas or water through PSC-regulated corporations through at least March 31, 2021.
The motion also requests the Commission order the waiver of any late fees and related costs. The Consumers Council of Missouri motion states that these measures are necessary to protect the health and welfare of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion requests the Commission take action by Dec. 16.
Any responses to the Consumers Council of Missouri motion for a disconnection moratorium and expedited treatment must be filed no later than Dec. 14.