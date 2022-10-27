JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2023. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.