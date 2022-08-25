JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri seeking Commission approval of the transfer of an undivided 49% interest in certain transmission facilities in, around, and near Hannibal, Missouri.
Ameren Missouri sought authority to transfer these facilities to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC).
According to the application, the requested transfer of assets will enable Ameren Missouri to decrease its cost to replace aged infrastructure and improve reliability in the Hannibal area and northeast Missouri. Ameren Missouri argues the transfer is a benefit to Ameren Missouri customers as the upgrades will now be at a lower cost due to the collaboration and cost sharing arrangement.
The lower cost is as compared to the cost of Ameren Missouri paying for the upgrades without assistance. The cost sharing arrangement is among Ameren Missouri, MJMEUC, Hannibal and Associated Electric Cooperative Inc.
The Public Service Commission Staff recommended the approval of the application in an Aug. 9 filing,
The Commission reviewed Ameren Missouri’s application and the PSC Staff recommendation and determined that the proposed transfer of assets is not detrimental to the public interest.
“The Commission finds that the proposed transfer of assets will replace aged infrastructure and improve reliability in the Hannibal area and northeast Missouri at a lower cost to Ameren Missouri than without the transfer,” said the Commission. “The Commission finds that the benefit of the lower cost of those improvements outweighs the detriments, of which none were identified.”
