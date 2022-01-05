Providing small businesses with a boost ahead of promising year

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist with the Small Business Development Center at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), visited with members of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce during lunch Monday, sharing information about the services SBDCs offers and setting off a series of events for area business owners and entrepreneurs.
Kuhns said the luncheon presentation was “serendipitous” after she received a call from Diana Huckstep asking her to come speak to the group. Chamber members are focused on community betterment and business expansion, and she enjoyed the chance to discuss what the SBDCs throughout Missouri are and what they do, including the SBDC in Hannibal.
Kuhns covers a seven-county area in Northeast Missouri, and her SBDC provides free, one-on-one consultations for business owners and entrepreneurs. She talked with the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce members about offering business plans and business evaluations, along with looking at market feasibility and competition.
“Downtown Louisiana is a great destination for tourism, and the city has a lot of interest in revitalization, so just offering up my services is a piece of that,” she said.
Kuhns said HREDC and the SBDC in Hannibal have several events coming up, including an Employer Round Table at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in the Homebank Community Room. Daniel A. Pinkham Jr. MBA, principal consultant at Lakehurst Consulting LLC, will present a one-hour session on the Eight Steps to Structured Problem Solving. Kuhns said the presentation will provide businesses of all sizes with ideas on how to improve their internal processes.
Kuhns will also be leading an Information Session via Zoom at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The topic will be micro-internships, which can provide assistance for businesses experiencing workforce shortages by connecting them with college students who can take on projects for a flat rate. More information and a link to the Zoom session are available by visiting the Missouri SBDC at HREDC Facebook page or hredc.com.
The Ignite networking event will return at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at HATS Restaurant in Palmyra, Mo. The informal networking event includes a brief introduction to what the Ignite program entails and a chance for business representatives and entrepreneurs to network with one another.
“It’s focused on building a community around entrepreneurship and small business,” Kuhns said. “If you work with small businesses, if you’re thinking about maybe someday being a small business, if you have a business, we really encourage people to come to that.”
Kuhns is looking forward to working with businesses and community representatives throughout the year, and she noted how positive momentum continues to be seen in Hannibal and the surrounding area. Local businesses experienced “a really great December, I think, for retail and getting people into the area.” Kuhns said the cold weather may slow things down a bit, but she is confident the return of warm weather will bring even more people to the area, with a surge usually happening around Memorial Day.
“I think the main thing is that every year, I feel like we keep gaining momentum on creating this destination for people to come and eat, shop, check out the sights and do some recreational outdoor things,” she said, noting there has been discussion about support services to bolster success for businesses that have been integral in maintaining that positive direction.
“And that’s what I think is really promising about the upcoming year, is just continuing to build on that. Hannibal and the larger Northeast Region has some really good stuff going for it in terms of it being a really fun place to visit and live, and our business owners are really stepping up to the challenge of making it an even better place to do that,” Kuhns said.
More information is available by visiting hredc.com or calling 573-221-1033.
