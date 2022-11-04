LOUISIANA, Mo. — Louisiana City Council members conducted an open hearing followed by a closed session Wednesday, with Attorney Paul Martin providing details from an investigation stemming from complaints filed against Mayor Tim Carter by two Louisiana Police officers.
Council members did not take further action on Wednesday, but they could decide to pursue censure or an impeachment process against Carter by forming a resolution for another special meeting.
During the open session, Martin explained a resolution for a general disciplinary process would need to be drafted. This hearing would outline and provide a venue to prove or disprove the charges stemming from the investigation. Also, Carter would have the chance to defend himself against each complaint.
Martin said the resolution would establish a hearing date for the events to take place. He stressed the process "would not happen overnight". If council members proceed with the resolution, the process would take a few weeks.
If the council decides to move ahead with an impeachment process, a majority vote of five out of the eight council members would be necessary for the open hearing to take place. Upon the conclusion of the hearing, six of the eight members would need to cast aye votes for Carter to be impeached, Martin explained.
Not all of the members of the City Council are in favor of proceedings to remove Carter from office.
Council member Don Giltner, who has served as mayor in the past, said he was first alerted to the closed session on Tuesday and found out a protest was planned. Giltner stressed he did not know the details of the planned meeting.
He recently announced he would be resigning from the council Monday, Nov. 14, and he expressed his hope that city officials could work together to solve problems in the community.
"Some of the council wants to get rid of the present mayor, and I am not in favor of it. He's only been in since April, and I've only been back on the council since June," Giltner said. "I think we've got a lot more important things and bigger fish to fry than this right now."
Carter said he decided to run for mayor in December 2021 because he noticed issues involving the police department from the perspective of a citizen. Around September or October, he heard complaints from fellow citizens. He said court dockets had increased to an average of 200 or more cases per month; Carter said the larger community of Bowling Green typically averaged 60 cases per month.
"Respect is a two-way street in my book. You only get respect if you give respect," he said. "I don't care if you're on the low end of the social scale or the upper echelon of the social scale — you treat everyone the same — with respect, until respect is not mutual."
Carter maintained that discord has existed with the council since he was elected to office. He stressed that the investigation dated back to his early days in office and were in no way connected to the recent case involving Police Chief William Jones, who has been placed on administrative leave.
During his first week as mayor, Carter said council members changed two ordinances pertaining to the duties of the city administrator and one for the police chief.
"The only reason they did that was to try to hamstring me, as far as my authority as mayor," he said.
He said within 10 days, the council reported claims of a "hostile work environment" levied against Carter. The specific details were released in a public statement from council members on June 27.
"Council has investigated a workplace complaint by hearing eyewitness testimony that coincides on the following points: 1. The Mayor improperly threatened an employee with employment repercussions for the performance of a Council-requested duty. 2. The Mayor banged his hand on office furniture and raised his voice to a volume that caused fear to an employee and caused co-workers to come to that employee’s aid.
The Council is committed to ensuring a safe and harmonious workplace for all its employees and accordingly wishes to record official displeasure with the manner in which this situation was handled. In addition, the Council wishes to record some related concerns that arose, or were exemplified by action during, the investigation process," the document stated.
According to the document, council members asked Carter two questions during a special Council Meeting on April 21: what the mayor's understanding was regarding the relationship between the branches of government and his plan for "establishing mutual respect and trust between those branches".
Carter responded with specific details according to the dispute alleged in the complaint, and implied he had a recording of disputing the facts of the claims of a hostile work environment.
According to the document, Carter said, "If anyone wants to hear (the exchange), you can hear it. And so, if anyone wants to fill out an affidavit under threat of perjury, go ahead and fill out an affidavit under threat of perjury and we’ll check it with the record."
Carter said he realized later he did not have a recording of the incident detailed in the hostile work environment, but he stated the details reported in the document were not consistent with what happened during the encounter.
"If they could have impeached me then, they would have impeached me then," Carter said.
Carter said the Wednesday closed session pertained to claims filed in June by police officers Eddie Embly and Jimmy Turner. Martin could not comment on the specific complaints or the results of the investigation because of the closed session.
Council member Nick Fregeau stated he could not comment on behalf of the council, also citing the closed session.
According to Carter, the charges are "trivial" and do not constitute anything that rises to the level of a misdemeanor.
Carter said Martin had been hired as a special prosecutor for the city. Because no action was taken by the council, he said he should not have been asked to leave the session due to his status as an elected official.
"I objected to it. I believe there was not legal grounds for them to do it," he said, stating he was pursuing legal action as a result.
Since the investigation results were reported during a closed session and no action was immediately taken, it is not yet clear what course council members take next.
If the next steps indeed involve censure or impeachment, Carter said his stance will remain the same.
"I considered 'why am I fighting this fight?' I can live a happy life without dealing with this politics — and by my surprise I started getting inundated with emails and text messages and private messages saying ‘Hey, we see what you're doing; what you're trying to do, keep up the good work, we're praying for you, we've got your back'. And that lifted me up to think ‘Well, if I don't do this, who will?' Because the City of Louisiana has been under a heavy thumb for at least eight years now, and the citizens can't take much more," Carter said, noting he will fight any efforts to impeach him or have him removed from office.
A group of Louisiana citizens called "People coming together as one to make Louisiana, Mo. great again" conducted a protest Wednesday evening in front of City Hall.
Delilah Schmidt, of Louisiana, and her friend, Melanie Green, of Bowling Green, are leading the group of members who planned the protest. They and fellow members attended the open session before the City Council's closed session. Schmidt mentioned the biggest issue the group wanted to get across was that they support Mayor Tim Carter.
Schmidt explained that some citizens were reluctant to talk about certain issues, but she said she was concerned about an effort to keep "corrupted police officers" employed and remove Carter from office and "move out the good and continue to fill seats with corruption".
"That's our biggest protest today, is that we don't want our mayor voted out. We want to keep him in because he found the corruption, and he turned the rocks over, and they're hot," Schmidt said.
About 75 people gathered for the protest. At times, outbursts of profanity were directed at city officials. Chants from the protestors included "we want justice" and "impeach the council". Several people held banners and signs expressing their viewpoints during the evening.
Schmidt expressed concern regarding recent overdose deaths that have occurred in Louisiana, including details surrounding a case involving Louisiana Police Chief Williams Jones, 50, who is currently on administrative leave.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, deputies from the Pike County Sheriff's Department investigated an incident at Jones' apartment in Louisiana. When law enforcement officials arrived, Gabriel Thone, 24, was found deceased from a reported overdose. His brother, Chase Thone, 22, was in respiratory distress but was revived with Narcan.
Their sister, Alexis J. Thone, 25, lived in the home with Jones. According to probable cause statements, Jones and Thone were found in possession of a substance believed to be fentanyl. Thone was charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
Jones was charged with second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. According to court records, he was subsequently charged with tampering with physical evidence in felony investigation and stealing involving a controlled substance/meth manufacturing material.
Jones' attorney, Christopher Lozano, filed a motion to disqualify Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison from the case. Ellison previously stated he did not wish to make any comments due to the ongoing investigation.
On Wednesday, Ellison filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor in the case. The Missouri Attorney General's Office has been appointed to serve as special prosecutor in the case moving forward.