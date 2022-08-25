HANNIBAL — The 2022-2023 school year promises growth and an outpouring of excitement from students, staff and faculty at MACC Hannibal Higher Education Center.
Everyone on campus is excited amid a year of increased enrollment, a wide variety of course offerings and the chance to see more people together in person. Director Wendy Johnson expressed how great it feels to see more students' faces in person.
"It is great to see more students back in-seat this fall 2022 compared to the last couple years during COVID," she said.
Johnson has seen tremendous changes from the early years in the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital all the way to the expansive campus on Shinn Ln. Amid Johnson's 24th year with MACC, she watched what was once entirely in-seat instruction transform to include blended, virtual, hybrid and online offerings.
Across MACC's five campuses, enrollment has remained flat, said Kaylee Paffrath, director of marketing and public relations at the Jorgenson Fine Arts Gallery. But enrollment has surged 30 percent in Hannibal, from 79 students in fall 2021 to 103 students for the upcoming semester.
Paffrath said MACC Hannibal has witnessed the greatest amount of growth in workforce development and technical education programs. She said some of the recent expansion resulted from General Mills' apprenticeship program, which utilizes customized courses at MACC geared toward industrial maintenance.
"We look forward to seeing growth at our Hannibal campus and across our service region. Hannibal students now have access to all our college campuses through virtual classrooms, resulting in a wide range of course options and easier paths to four-year degrees or into the workforce," she said.
Dr. Sara Sapp, mathematics professor, was teaching a blended course Thursday morning, sharing knowledge with students in her classroom in Hannibal and with a second class via video and audio equipment.
"It's great to be back in the classroom with more on-campus students!" Sapp said. "Zoom is a good tool for virtual teaching, but there is no replacement for in-person communication and learning. It's nice to see students talking with one another and studying together in the student commons area again, too."
In a nearby classroom, Sophomore Eric Miller received assistance from April Camden, associate professor of language and literature. Dr. Todd Bowdish, instructor of biological sciences, showed the expansive science laboratory, which came to fruition after 14 years of gathering the necessary funds. The lab is stocked with a wide array of models, visually representing systems like the human skeletal structure, the eye, muscular structures, the heart and the human brain.
Technology has morphed in countless ways, Johnson said. She has seen transitions from physical books to e-books and classrooms equipped with smartboards and the capacity to share knowledge in real-time through audio and video equipment for blended and virtual classes.
Johnson commended staff and faculty members who are always ready to assist students. Conda Smith, who provides daytime security and sits near the front entrance where she can greet each student, became teary-eyed when she shared what it meant to see the students returning.
"It's a good feeling getting back to normal," she said, noting the enthusiasm she sees on students' faces. "Different ones come in, and they are just so excited to be back and be in seats. Some of them are returning students, and some of them are new students. It just means a lot. It really does."
Students were busy in the computer lab and the commons area, completing different tasks during the early stages of the fall semester. Freshmen Allyson Gibbs-Utterback and Alaya Borndes-Greer were studying together with Sophomore Danielle Gallup.
Borndes-Greer was sending an email to one of her instructors to let her know she would be a couple minutes late. She was preparing an American Government assignment to share with classmates, and she was busy with 13 introductions to Algebra. She said that project allowed her instructor to learn more about each student while strengthening their skills in learning the subject matter and completing assignments.
"So far, it's been a good experience. I've only been here for a week. It's going very well, she said. "There's a lot of work in my classes and a lot of time you have to put into it, but besides that, it's fun."
Gallup shared what she enjoyed most as the new semester got underway.
"I have a lot of friends that come here, so that definitely helps with the environment," she said. "It's a good working environment to come to. It's very peaceful, and you can make new friends. I just feel like everyone here is so positive. It's a good environment to be in."
Gibbs-Utterback shared how she looked forward to her early childhood classes most of all. As a freshman, she's excited for the opportunity to meet new people.
"It's going good so far. I'm taking a lot of classes, being a freshman. It's an adventure," she said.
Fellow freshman Rebecca Peters is enthusiastic about "meeting new friends that I have common interests in". She was hard at work on her laptop as well, and she said she particularly looked forward to her language arts and history classes.
Emma Berry is also a freshman, and she explained how fellow students, staff and faculty quickly helped make the semester an enjoyable experience for her.
"It's been stressful, but since I came to MACC, they've helped me a lot — get things figured out and make sure everything's going smoothly — so, just very helpful," she said.
Berry is excited about her education classes so far, pointing out there are "so many options".
Paffrath noted the trend of expansion at MACC Hannibal will continue. The institution expanded its Accelerated Associate Degree in Nursing program and established a state-of-the art nursing simulation lab through a partnership with Hannibal Regional Hospital and the MoExcels Workforce Initiative.
The coming months will also bring courses including basic welding, a curriculum for entry-level American Welding Society certification, intermediate Microsoft Excel courses and instruction for becoming a Certified Production Assistant, providing students with specific skills needed in the manufacturing industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.