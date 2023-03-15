HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District Superintendent Susan Johnson shared encouraging updates regarding plans for the Hannibal Innovation Campus, which would provide benefits such as expanding existing programs and provide new offerings for the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC).

Johnson said plans for the facility were discussed prior to the pandemic, and recent developments have brought the concept closer to reality. With support from State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) and U.S. Senator Sam Graves (R-6), $1.9 million in funding has been allocated for the project. The potential site for the facility would be the former Sutherland's Building, located across the street from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High School at 4417 McMaster's Ave.

