HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District Superintendent Susan Johnson shared encouraging updates regarding plans for the Hannibal Innovation Campus, which would provide benefits such as expanding existing programs and provide new offerings for the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC).
Johnson said plans for the facility were discussed prior to the pandemic, and recent developments have brought the concept closer to reality. With support from State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) and U.S. Senator Sam Graves (R-6), $1.9 million in funding has been allocated for the project. The potential site for the facility would be the former Sutherland's Building, located across the street from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High School at 4417 McMaster's Ave.
Currently, real estate agreements are being ironed out between representatives from Sutherland's and Aldi's which is located next door. Attorneys from Sutherland's wanted to convene with school district attorneys to examine the proposals before a final decision was made.
The 88,000-square-foot facility would allow the school district to expand existing course offerings and add new programs while retaining the current HCTC building adjacent to Hannibal High School. Additionally, adult education courses would be available at the new site.
Johnson said if all parties are in agreement regarding the legal documents, the plan can move forward for the Hannibal Innovation Campus to be established at the site. If everything moves ahead as hoped, the closing date for the process could be Friday, March 31.
"The only reason why that wouldn't happen would be if there are still contractual things that still need to be discussed and worked on, but I'm feeling that it's looking very positive — more so than I've ever been able to say," Johnson said.
Board of Education members also approved issuing new contracts for certified staff members, administrators and directors. Johnson requested a step increase for salaries at the moment, which would provide the opportunity to review budget details, insurance information and other factors before settling on final salary amounts.
The board approved reappointing J'Nelle Lee for a new two-year term as regional representative with the Missouri School Boards' Association.
- Hannibal High School Dance Team Head Coach Ashlynn Williams shared academic and performance achievements demonstrated by members of the squad. The Board of Education presented a gift to each of the athletes present.
- Head Varsity Wrestling Coach Jake Borgmeyer introduced several athletes who had excelled in representing HHS. Board members presented each wrestler with a plaque in recognition of their accomplishments.
- Johnson presented a gift to Katie Webb, K-5 music teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, for her dedication and service.
- HCTC students addressed the board about the difference the courses they selected had made. Senior Hannah Otten appreciated the chance to receive college credits, A+ Program hours, hands-on experience in classrooms and observe education in action in the teaching professions class. Mark Twain High School Senior Coleman Epperson attained extensive experience during the EMT class. He said, "I really found a place in my life." Senior Carter Cox learned a wide variety of practical skills in the carpentry class, including drywall repair, plumbing, painting and tile application.
- March is School Board Recognition Month, and Johnson expressed her gratitude to each member for their service and support for the students, faculty and staff in the Hannibal School District.
