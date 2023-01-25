PALMYRA, Mo. — Maple Lawn Nursing Home Executive Director Jesse Soondrum is passionate about the level of care each resident receives at their "home away from home", and he explained an April 4 ballot issue is crucial for maintaining the close-knit environment.
A November ballot proposal for the first property tax increase in Marion County since the 1980s was not approved, and Soondrum stressed how critical a revised tax increase proposal appearing on the April 4 ballot is for the future of Maple Lawn.
Without additional funding, he said Maple Lawn would have to consider selling assets or becoming a corporate-owned nursing home. The new proposal is a compromise compared to the November measure — asking Marion County voters to consider a property tax increase from the current rate of 13 cents to 25 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.
The requested property tax levy is comparable to rates in surrounding counties. The increase looks different because officials in other counties presented gradual tax increases to voters several times during past years.
"Fortunately, Maple Lawn has enjoyed good times, so there was never a need for the previous administration to think that 'maybe we should just increase it little by little'," Soondrum said. "But after COVID came, of course, everybody knows the damage that it did to all the businesses; all the industries — especially the healthcare industries."
Since COVID hit, 300 to 400 nursing homes have closed each year in the U.S. Soondrum wants to see the family-like atmosphere continue to thrive at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
"It's a community. It's a county nursing home with good quality care. Also, it is very, very family-oriented," he said. "We have families in and out every day. I can't even tell you how many."
Soondrum explained the tax revenue from the ballot proposal would be vital to be able to cover operational costs for continuing to provide high quality care. For example, 28 residents currently receive Medicaid — which covers about $173 per day for each person. However, the daily cost for care is about $220 per day.
Maple Lawn Nursing Home's ownership through Marion County is unique. Soondrum is emphatic that staff members do not want to compromise on the all-important connections that local ownership supports. During the transition to a nursing home, he stressed how important it is for each resident to have the chance see their children and watch their grandchildren grow up — remaining close to their community every day.
Residents are longtime community members who used to work as teachers, pharmacists or members of other trades — they often receive care from someone they knew well as a former student, patient or customer. Many residents remain active in the community they have always called home, attending local churches and participating in events such as the Flag Day Parade, Homecoming Parade and the Marion County Fair.
One woman gets to see her husband every single day. He is unable to take care of her by himself, and it would be very difficult for them to spend time together each day if she wasn't a part of the Maple Lawn Nursing Home community.
There is also a married couple who lives together at Maple Lawn. They were encouraged to bring their bed and other personal furniture to foster more of a "home-like environment".
Residents are served high-quality meals, and Soondrum doesn't want to compromise on the pleasure residents get to share with family members and staff. They also have regular opportunities to socialize and enjoy extracurricular activities, games and favorite hobbies.
In addition to operating costs at Maple Lawn, market prices have risen substantially. Soondrum said not long ago, wages for CNAs were between $12 and $13 per hour. Recently, it has surged to an average of $18 to $19 an hour.
He stressed that simply bringing more residents in would not be a solution, because it would sacrifice the care each person receives without having more caregivers to maintain the same level of care.
Soondrum said without Maple Lawn Nursing Home, residents would have to live in a facility much farther away from home to receive a similar level of care — affecting the close relationships they have formed their entire lives.
"Most of them have lived in Palmyra or in Marion County their whole life," he explained. "Imagine now being 80 or 85 — bringing them to a different community — they lose every sense of belonging and the contributions of the community."
Soondrum expressed how Maple Lawn Nursing Home is a valued public asset in the county, pointing out that Marion County Library receives a greater amount of funding than Maple Lawn Nursing Home. He said the property tax proposal is being presented because it would address a critical need.
"Once Marion County residents lose it, it's gone. It's not going to come back. People will regret that they lost a good quality nursing home in the community," Soondrum said.
He explained families would have to travel to Columbia, Jefferson City or St. Louis to find a similar level of care for their loved ones if the financial situation does not improve for Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
"We want to make sure that Maple Lawn is here for the next 10 or 20 years, so that we still can maintain and provide good quality service to our population."
