HANNIBAL — If the Northeast Community Action Corporation (NECAC) secures the funding necessary to allow it to have six new houses constructed in Hannibal the lots on which they will be built have been selected.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council a revised list of city-owned lots was approved that will be donated if the required funding can be secured by NECAC for the housing project to move forward.
According to City Manager Lisa Peck the changes were requested following a visit to the six initial sites.
“Upon a site visit to the proposed lots for the NECAC project application, their architect deemed that the following city-owned properties would more appropriately suit their needs,” she wrote in a memo to the council members.
The revised list includes 2011 Gordon, 2015 Gordon, 315 S. Griffith, 317 S. Griffith, 1805 Hope and 1803 Hope.
Removed from the original list of the city-owned lots to be donated were those at 1808 Spruce and 2110 Spruce.
Typically the houses constructed for NECAC feature three bedrooms and two baths, depending on the configuration of each lot.
If the house-building project receives the necessary funding it is anticipated that the new houses could be ready for occupancy by next year.