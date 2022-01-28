PALMYRA, Mo. — A welcome tradition returns as First Christian Church Disciples of Christ of Palmyra hosts their 11th Annual Prom Dress Resale on Saturday.
The event will be from 6-8 p.m. at 120 S. Spring Street, in the basement of Zion Lutheran School. Following a one-year hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, the event returns with several new volunteers and a unique opportunity for sellers and buyers alike, said volunteer Carolyn Carpenter.
"It's going to be fun to see how the young ladies who have been there three or four years ago, how they've grown and changed — how their tastes have changed. This is something that moms bring their daughters back to on a yearly basis," she said.
Several sellers have brought in dresses in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors so far, Carpenter said. Volunteer efforts are key for the fundraiser — and the team has been ready for the big weekend.
"We have several new faces, between members at First Christian Church and we even had a couple community members stop by last night and decide to help us register dresses," she said. "Having others participate just spreads the love."
Each seller pays a $10 registration fee, which covers the dresses, shoes and other accessories they have for sale. The seller sets a price, and First Christian Church receives a 15% commission if the item sells. Carpenter said proceeds go toward missions as a first priority, along with funding improvements or needs at the church.
Along with numerous deals on dresses and other items — often a couple years old — Carpenter said there is a limited number of free dresses available, which were donated by sellers during previous events.
More information is available by calling Carpenter at 573-822-8710.
