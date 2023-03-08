HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members voted to approve moving forward with a complete renovation project for the Tennis/Pickleball Courts at Huckleberry Court and take the next step toward a new pavilion at Sodalis Nature Preserve on Tuesday night.
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian presented several topics to the council, including a recommendation to accept a bid of $334,900 from Byrne and Jones of St. Louis to perform an extensive project for Huckleberry Park's Tennis/Pickleball Courts. Council members also approved entering into a $9,000 engineering service agreement with Klingner and Associates for a new nature pavilion for Sodalis Nature Preserve, featuring several picnic tables and a fireplace.
Klingner and Associates will provide bidding and construction administration services for the new pavilion project. Dorian explained the pavilion will be located near the new restroom facility on the grounds, and the expected time frame for construction calls for the new amenity to be added by fall. Hannibal Parks & Recreation recently received a $100,000 Land Conservation Agreement, and the nature pavilion is the first of several additions planned at Sodalis.
In Huckleberry Park, the renovation project for the Tennis/Pickleball Courts represents one of the major efforts planned by Hannibal Parks & Recreation this year. The work will include demolition of the old court surface, milling out old asphalt, creating a new asphalt surface and replacing all of the necessary hardware.
Hannibal City Council members also approved a three-year contract extension for Lear Field Aviation LLC to use the Mechanic's Hangar (Hangar A) at Hannibal Regional Airport. Michael Geisendorfer has served as the airport mechanic, providing support for local and regional pilots, along with serving as the "eyes and ears" for the airport each week, Dorian explained.
In other business:
- Margee Tucker, executive director of the Hannibal Nutrition Center (HNC), came before the council to provide an annual report and funding request. She explained that meals for seniors are paid for by donations if possible, but HNC will not turn anyone down from receiving a meal. HNC's monthly food budget has increased from about $30,000 to $40,000. About 380 meals are served to seniors at their homes through the daily Meals on Wheels program. Additionally, about 100 meals are served each day at the HNC facility and 100 meals are served to people with developmental disabilities. HNC also has contracts with the Community Supervision Center and Mark Twain Behavioral Health, with a total of 300 meals served daily to each agency — three times a day and seven days a week. Hannibal City Council members approved a resolution for a one-year service agreement for $18,357 to provide senior meals and related services.
- Gordon Ipson, requested street closures and use of Central Park for the Arts & Crafts & More Festival, on behalf of the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club. A setup day is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 and the festival is scheduled from Monday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 4. Council members approved the request.
- Historic Hannibal Marketing Council Event Manager Trisha O'Cheltree requested street closures with bollards in place from 4 p.m. Friday. May 27 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29 for the annual Twain on Main Festival. The event brings a historic atmosphere to downtown with music, interactive activities, entertainment and a wide variety of. vendors for food and other items. The council granted the request.
- Mayor James Hark recommended the appointment of Candy Weems and Faye Dant to the Affirmative Action Committee, with terms to expire March 2026. He also delivered the first reading of a recommendation to appoint Corey King to the committee, which has not been active since 1996.
- Building Inspector Mike Murphy requested the cancellation of two previously scheduled public hearings on Tuesday, March 21, regarding code amendment proposals pertaining to keeping of cats and the description of commercial animal establishments in the city
- Jim VanHoose addressed the council to express concerns about the Feb. 21 council meeting and perceptions of animosity among council members. He explained he has experienced issues with the online submission forms to contact council members and staff such as Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal. The direct emails for each official work, but technical issues have rendered the online forms nonfunctional. Cogdal explained plans are in place to have the developer who set up the Board of Public Works and Parks & Recreation websites to upgrade the city's website. A disclaimer has been posted on the website to alert visitors that the links for the submission forms are not working until the revamp is complete.
- April Azotea came before the council to ask about the reason for the tabling of a suggestion of a City Manager's monthly report, suggested by Council members Charles Phillips and Stephan Franke. She said she did not see any conflict between the proposal and ongoing impeachment proceedings between the city and Franke. Phillips replied that there was no direct conflict between the proposed report and the impeachment process. City Attorney James Lemon explained that issues such as this are best addressed during the public comment period set to begin at 6:30 p.m. He explained the business portion of the meeting begins at 7 p.m., allowing time for processes such as approval of ordinances. resolutions and requests such as street closures. He said he encouraged visitors to exercise their right to express political statements during the period from 6:30-7 p.m. After the five-minute time limit elapsed, Azotea requested an additional five minutes to speak. The request was denied with by a vote of 5-2.
- Phillips and Franke brought forth a request for a formal monthly report from the City Manager's office. He explained the report been active for several years until February 2022. Mayor Pro Tem Dobson said the proposal as presented could potentially include information regarding personnel, contractors and citizens which could create a legal liability if it was released outside of closed sessions, according to a letter from an attorney with the Jackson and Lewis firm. Lemon added that a provision in the proposal to assess a penalty of vacation days toward City Manager Lisa Peck could result in legal ramifications. Franke made a motion to draft a revised ordinance proposal with input from Lemon. Phillips seconded the motion. The motion was not approved by a vote of 5-2. Peck asked Dobson if it would be suitable to provide a monthly emailed report to the council which would not include information discussed in closed sessions. He agreed with Peck's request, and correspondence from her office will resume in that form.
