HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members voted to approve moving forward with a complete renovation project for the Tennis/Pickleball Courts at Huckleberry Court and take the next step toward a new pavilion at Sodalis Nature Preserve on Tuesday night.

Director of Central Services Andy Dorian presented several topics to the council, including a recommendation to accept a bid of $334,900 from Byrne and Jones of St. Louis to perform an extensive project for Huckleberry Park's Tennis/Pickleball Courts. Council members also approved entering into a $9,000 engineering service agreement with Klingner and Associates for a new nature pavilion for Sodalis Nature Preserve, featuring several picnic tables and a fireplace.

