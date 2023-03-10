Project Prom provides crucial support for memorable event

HANNIBAL — Project Prom is going strong at Hannibal High School, providing needed financial support through fundraising activities to help make this year's dance a memorable experience for everyone.
Junior Class President Olivia Mears has been active in the program, working with fellow students and prom sponsors Abbey Alberts and Kaitlyn Griffen to come up with fun ideas to raise funds dedicated to covering expenses such as decorations, a photo booth and paying for the DJ and the venue. Olivia explained she and fellow classmates in the junior class host prom, designing the event with support from the HHS teachers who serve as sponsors.
"I also got involved with being the junior class president, because it's some of the things I like to do," she said. "I like to plan things and help our school and design things in good ways I know that my classmates will enjoy."
This year, the theme for prom is "Cloud Nine", and the dance takes place Saturday, April 22 at the Rialto Banquet Hall. Leading up to the big evening, Olivia, fellow students, sponsors and community donors have all teamed up to ensure the evening is memorable and fun.
Olivia said the first Project Prom event was an Open Gym Fun Night at Tri-City Quest, which was open to youth of all ages to have an enjoyable time together.
Next, a successful bake sale featured donated baked goods and treats baked by class members. The highest bidder for each item was announced on the Project Prom Facebook page.
Olivia said she is excited about being a part of the Project Prom endeavor, stressing it has been a team effort among fellow students, prom sponsors and supporters throughout the community.
"I'm not the only one who goes into all the fundraisers and all the projects. A lot of the people that I'm friends with and in my class also have helped a lot," she said, noting how rewarding it was to bake treats and participate in the open gym event as part of the group effort.
During numerous prom meetings, Olivia shared proposals with fellow students and sponsors. She commended her mother for helping come up with ideas and the collaboration with Abbey Alberts and Kaitlyn Griffen, who have enjoyed their first year as sponsors. Alberts and Griffen are also physical education and health teachers at HHS.
Alberts said Project Prom is a yearly tradition. The initial start was a bit slow, but once word got out on social media, the endeavor gained considerable momentum.
"Every year, we start from scratch," she explained, noting how fundraisers are proposed and approved with a goal of being fun for community members who are involved.
The biggest project this year is a t-shirt sale. Each shirt will feature a list of sponsors who are supporting the Project Prom effort. Olivia said anyone can buy them, and she is excited to see the final results. The t-shirts will be available for sale soon, pending final administrative approval.
"We're pretty excited about that one," Alberts said, echoing Olivia's enthusiasm about getting the chance to distribute order forms and share them on Facebook and HHS websites.
Alberts said funds raised through Project Prom activities go toward many aspects of prom, and she noted "every year I feel like they come up with more fun stuff to do at the dance". Leftover money goes toward the junior class to defray costs for the riverboat cruise the students will enjoy together as seniors.
The energy and collaboration behind Project Prom continue to make a difference as prom draws near.
"I think it's a pretty positive impact. I think the junior class is super excited about it," Alberts said. "I've heard discussions in the hallways like 'this amount of girls already have their dress'. It makes me excited — but also like, 'oh my goodness, we only have this many weeks before it's actually here' — and there's still a lot to do."
Alberts and Griffen have witnessed dedication from all of the students and Project Prom supporters throughout the community. Alberts has already been receiving ideas for potential fundraising projects for next year.
For Olivia, being able to work with others to support her first prom has been a rewarding way to give back to each person who enters the doors of Rialto Banquet Hall that special Saturday night.
"I do have a lot of friends that are in the senior class. So, it's important to me that we have a good prom for them, because I want them to have a good last dance," she said. "Because I am so close with so many of them, I want them to be able to know that I worked hard to build something for them."
Olivia noted there are many ways to support Project Prom and make this year's prom special for everyone involved. She recommended people give donations if they are feeling generous, share the word on social media, talk about the efforts with others and help ensure that the needed funding is received.
When the big night arrives, Olivia said she will be ready to enjoy the experience from two different perspectives.
"I like being behind the scenes and being able to create things and design things how I'm imagining them," she said. "I also like the 'getting ready' part with all of my friends for prom, and I like going to the dance and seeing everyone. So, I think it's basically two different aspects that I really enjoy about prom and other dances that I go to."
More information is available by visiting the Project Prom — Hannibal High School Facebook page, the HHS website and the school's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.