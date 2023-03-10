Project Prom provides crucial support for memorable event

Hannibal High School's Project Prom started fundraising efforts for this year's event with an Open Gym Fun Night at Tri-City Quest. Junior Class President Olivia Mears, fellow classmates, prom sponsors Abbey Alberts and Kaitlyn Griffen and community supporters have worked together to raise funds for this year's prom, which will take place Saturday, April 22 at the Rialto Banquet Hall with the theme "Cloud Nine". A forthcoming t-shirt sale will help to raise funds for several costs associated with the evening.

HANNIBAL — Project Prom is going strong at Hannibal High School, providing needed financial support through fundraising activities to help make this year's dance a memorable experience for everyone.

Junior Class President Olivia Mears has been active in the program, working with fellow students and prom sponsors Abbey Alberts and Kaitlyn Griffen to come up with fun ideas to raise funds dedicated to covering expenses such as decorations, a photo booth and paying for the DJ and the venue. Olivia explained she and fellow classmates in the junior class host prom, designing the event with support from the HHS teachers who serve as sponsors.

