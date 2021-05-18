Program has 'EYE' toward increasing employment options for area job seekers

HANNIBAL — Employment Services Coordinator Kirsten White spoke to members of the Hannibal Rotary Club on Tuesday about the North East Community Action Corporation's Expanding Your Employability program, which meets challenges and provides necessary resources for qualifying job seekers at a time when employment issues abound.
White said 17 clients have enrolled in the program so far, including a woman who went from being homeless to completely self-sufficient and receiving a raise at her new job. The self-paced program is paid for through federal COVID-19 funding, and White said up to one year of school, work clothing, practicing interviews and assisting with fuel costs for training or employment are all ways EYE can assists jobseekers facing challenges for employment.
White has worked with colleagues from the outset to create mileage forms, ways to get work clothing or shoes and provisions for utility assistance — “anything that is possibly stopping them from getting a job.”
EYE came together after NECAC conducted a comprehensive community needs assessment from January to September 2020, determining affordable housing and jobs paying a living wage were the most prevalent needs for people in the region, said Linda Fritz, NECAC county services programs director. The existing SkillUp program provides resources for residents who are receiving food stamps, and EYE is geared toward underemployed or unemployed people who aren’t receiving food stamps but still fall within income guidelines.
White told Rotary Club members how EYE is set to fill a gap for support to individuals who don't receive food stamps, but could benefit from the life skills and resources EYE provides. It was built off the the existing SkillUp program, providing skills tailored to each client like interview skills and resume writing. Five clients are employed, one client completed a welding apprenticeship and has a new job and one application is pending.
EYE provides education so clients can create a resume or cover letter, helping to "remove the barriers" to employment. If someone needs more training or education but was unable to pursue those paths earlier, EYE can assist with the costs and making the connections.
"We're trying to help people, and I'm hoping the program will actually get busier, since unemployment stops June 12," White said. "I'm hoping that will bring more people in and help more people as time goes on."
More information about the EYE and SkillUp programs or how to apply are available by contacting NECAC at 573-324-2231.