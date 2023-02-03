HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man died Jan 25 after a fight broke out following an argument according to probable cause statements filed by the Hannibal Police Department.
Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, Dakota Laster, 23, and Damien McCulley, 25, all of Hannibal, were charged Jan. 28 with charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the unidentified man's death. Elliott and McCulley have also been charged with tampering with a victim, according to a warrant issued by in Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.
Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, was charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest on Jan. 26.
According to the probable cause statements, police found a man at about 10 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1200 block of Lyon. Officers administered CPR until an ambulance transported him to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
During the course of their investigation, officers interviewed witnesses and each of the suspects. Names of the suspects and the victim were redacted in each of the documents.
A woman and her two children provided statements to police about what occurred leading up to the man's death. One of the children told police a suspect and the decedent argued before they started fighting in a vacant field on the 1200 block of Church.
According to the statements, the five suspects showed up in a truck before the assault occurred. One of the suspects reportedly attacked the man using brass knuckles. One of the children witnessed the man being hit in the head at least 10 times by one of the suspects, and the other suspects continued to kick and punch the victim when he was lying on the ground.
One of the children heard a suspect bragging about breaking the man's ribs and injuring his head with brass knuckles. The child said they were given a ride to the Hannibal Police Department. One of the suspects told the others allegedly involved and the child not to tell the truth to police. Before the group arrived at the police station, one of the suspects removed several firearms from the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
The mother of the two children told police she found the decedent lying in the 1200 block of Lyon. She identified him as the man involved in the assault and saw he had sustained injuries to his face.
Officers reported they found one of the suspects blocking traffic in his truck when they arrived on the scene. The suspect initially denied involvement in the incident, claiming he found the man's body in the street and detected a faint pulse.
In the probable cause statement charging Laster, officers stated he was involved in a physical altercation which resulted in the death of the victim. The officer also reported the suspect was "also known to be armed.”
McCulley was alleged to be involved "in a large group fight" which resulted in the decedent's death. The officer reported McCulley had an extensive criminal history which included several incidents involving weapons.
Police allege Elliott was involved in the altercation and was "alleged to have struck the victim numerous times with his fists and the brass knuckles". Officers also reported Elliott lied about his involvement in the assault.
The probable cause statement involving Chestnutt included a report by police that he was "alleged to have assaulted the victim during the altercation, possibly while wearing brass knuckles" which resulted in the man's death.
Officers reported they found Rickey outside 3023 Darr St., where he reportedly fled after repeated commands to stop. Following the arrest, officers searched a truck near Central Park, where they discovered a canister containing a residue testing positive for meth. Officers also found fresh marks in dust on the truck and what appeared to be a fist mark.
In that statement, officers reported Rickey was involved in the physical altercation, "admitting to making multiple comments about trying to run over the victim as well as driving through a field toward the victim" before the man was discovered.
Chestnutt, Elliott, Laster, McCulley and Rickey remain incarcerated in the Marion County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.