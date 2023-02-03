HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man died Jan 25 after a fight broke out following an argument according to probable cause statements filed by the Hannibal Police Department.

Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, Dakota Laster, 23, and Damien McCulley, 25, all of Hannibal, were charged Jan. 28 with charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the unidentified man's death. Elliott and McCulley have also been charged with tampering with a victim, according to a warrant issued by in Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.

