HANNIBAL — The rain on Saturday didn’t stop volunteer teams from getting trusses set up during the Pro-Build day for the new Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity home at 250 N. Hawkins Ave.
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Committee Chairperson Kevin Knickerbocker said the decision to move ahead with the Pro-Build Day was made that morning. Teams of volunteers started before 8 a.m., and he thanked Chris Doyle and his crew from Doyle Construction Company for guiding the installation of the trusses to support the roof sheathing. There was a good turnout of 14-16 volunteers, and the trusses were installed in 2 1/2 hours before the rainfall increased.
“It was enough, but not too many. No one was standing around. Everyone was working all day,” Knickerbocker said.
Special visitors came to the Pro-Build day, including the future homeowners, Sabrina Abbey, and her children, 11-year-old Emmalee and Kolby, who is just under a year old. The family will invest 300 hours of sweat equity, performing tasks like cleaning up or painting as their new home is built. On Monday, a team of volunteers were busy installing roof sheathing over the trusses, so interior work could begin. The goal is to have the home finished so Abbey and her children can move into their new home by Christmas.
Students from the Lighthouse Team at Mark Twain Elementary School also stopped by one day. They had raised money for the front door of the Habitat for Humanity home completed two years ago, and they made sure to write inspirational messages on the 2x4s inside the home’s interior walls to join the messages written during the groundbreaking day.
Sabrina’s children will be attending Mark Twain Elementary School just a couple blocks away, and their fellow students left surprises during their visit.
“They signed good wishes for the kids and for the family. I know that was one of the things Sabrina’s daughter was really excited about, because she brought her in one day, and she went in to what’s going to be her room,” Knickerbocker said. “She was able to see all of these kids from Mark Twain School had been in her room and wrote nice messages.”
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity has a core group of volunteers who head up construction efforts, and Knickerbocker said a home is built every other year, with the selection process for the next homeowners occurring in between. Homeowners who wouldn’t be eligible for a bank loan pay for the home, which doesn’t have labor costs and has less material costs, thanks to the generosity of 2x4s for Hope, which donated all of the lumber used in the home’s construction.
People can find out more about the project or volunteer by sending a message to Knickerbocker through the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
He stressed the impact volunteers are making toward a joyous holiday for Abbey’s family.
“I’m sure it’s going to be really exciting for Sabrina and her children if we’re able to get them in here — and with crews like this showing up — get her in here by Christmas, so she can celebrate Christmas with her children in her own home,” Knickerbocker said.