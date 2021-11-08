Priyanka Yerragorla, MD joins Hannibal Regional Medical Group

HANNBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Priyanka Yerragorla, MD, MSc to their team.
Yerragorla is an internal medicine physician who earned her medical degree from Zaporozhye State Medical University in Ukraine and completed her residency at Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York.
“Internal Medicine is where we build a great longitudinal relationship with patients and their families. I enjoy educating preventive care, providing comprehensive care, and being an advocate for my patients,” Yerragorla said.
Internal medicine physicians, or internists, are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. They are especially well-trained in the diagnosis of puzzling medical problems, in the ongoing care of chronic illnesses and in caring for patients with more than one disease.
“It is important for me to educate patients not only regarding their medical illnesses but also other preventative measures, healthy lifestyle, and medication compliance. Studies show patients who are active in healthcare decision-making have superior outcomes,” Yerragorla said.
“Having trained and worked in diverse communities, I look forward to settling down and serving the Hannibal community,” she said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and I strive to work towards the betterment of the community as a whole. Looking forward to working and being part of a patient-centered team!”
Yerragorla’s office can be reached by calling 573-629-3500.
