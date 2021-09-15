HANNIBAL — University of Missouri Extension is offering a Matter of Balance: Fall Prevention program at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Meeting times are from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Wednesday, Oct. 6, Wednesday. Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 20, Wednesday Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Nov. 3, Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Older adults are at serious risk of injury or death from falls. Each year, one out of three adults age 65 and older experiences a fall. These kinds of falls can lead to head trauma, lacerations and fractures such as hip fractures. Non-fatal falls often result in hospitalization and recuperation.
Even if these falls don’t result in injury, these adults often develop a fear of falling. Because of this fear, they often limit their activities, which can decrease mobility and physical fitness. Unfortunately, loss of mobility and fitness usually increases the likelihood of falls. But there are actions that can be taken to prevent falls. Taking these preventative actions and maintaining older adults’ independence is critical.
This is an opportunity for people to do their part in preventing falls for themselves or others. The class is limited to 14 people, and registration is available by calling the Marion County Extension office at 573-633-2177 or going online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/a-matter-of-balance-hannibal-mo. The class is free, but registration is required. If a participant needs accommodations for a disability or other medical condition, please inform the organizers during registration.