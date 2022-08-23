HANNIBAL — Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd announced the Missouri Bar will present the film "The Milly Project" to the beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Hannibal Courthouse, 906 Broadway.
The film tells the story of Milly Sawyers, a former slave who sued for her freedom and won in Springfield, Mo. in 1836. The film premiered in St. Louis and Kansas City in July and has won numerous awards throughout the nation.
Following the film, a panel discussion will be held about the impact of race upon the judicial system. Panelists will include local community leaders, attorneys and educators. A catered reception will follow the panel discussion, and attorneys who attend will receive free continuing legal education credit.
The event is free and open to the public.
"I am grateful to the Missouri Bar for bringing "The Milly Project" to Hannibal, and I am looking forward to the panel discussion about the impact of race in our court system," Judge Shepherd said.
More information is available by calling Judge Shepherd at 573-221-0579.
