HANNIBAL — Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd announced the Missouri Bar will present the film "The Milly Project" to the beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Hannibal Courthouse, 906 Broadway.

The film tells the story of Milly Sawyers, a former slave who sued for her freedom and won in Springfield, Mo. in 1836. The film premiered in St. Louis and Kansas City in July and has won numerous awards throughout the nation.

