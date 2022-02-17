HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man will appear for a pre-trial conference on Friday for charges stemming from a July stabbing incident.
Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd scheduled the pre-trial conference and jury trial beginning Tuesday, March 8, for James Ivey Jr., 40, of Hannibal. Ivey is represented by Public Defender Austin Smith. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state.
Smith filed motions on Tuesday for Ivey to wear personal clothes and be free of restraints during the trial, along with a motion for evidence in other crimes or alleged bad acts to be excluded from the trial.
Officers were dispatched about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, July 18, to the 300 block of Grand Avenue, in response to a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a 31-year-old man who reported he was stabbed at a residence in the 1500 block of Hill Street. The suspect had fled the area and was no longer present.
The injured man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for his injuries. Officers located Ivey at a nearby residence. Ivey was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
A warrant was subsequently issued in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Ivey with felony charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.
Ivey remains in the Marion County Jail.