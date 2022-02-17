Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 4F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

