Pre-orders available for NECAC, Hardee’s heat assistance fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Pre-orders of Hardee’s sausage or egg biscuits are available through Feb. 9 for a program that benefits heat assistance programs in Pike County.
The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is teaming up with Hardee’s restaurants in Louisiana and Bowling Green for the 21st annual Heat Up St. Louis Rise & Shine event, which takes place from 6-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Pre-orders of $1 biscuits are available by logging on to www.heatupstlouis.org. The minimum order is 10 biscuits. Customers must indicate the restaurant location, a time and a date of pickup at least 48 hours in advance. Payment will be made at time of pickup, which will be done at the drive-through window. The website also asks for the name of the person placing the order, company affiliation, address, telephone and email.
“More than ever, we need those loose dollars and change sitting in your vehicles or at the bottom of your purses for Heat Up Pike County,” said NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Chandra Roberts. “Since COVID started, I’ve seen a lot more inflow of clients who have never had to ask for help before, but have to now because they were laid off from their jobs or quarantined without pay.”
All proceeds donated in Pike County will stay there to help qualifying elderly, disabled and low-income people pay utility costs. Heat Up St. Louis which raises money to fund heating and utility assistance programs administered by agencies in 34 Missouri and Illinois counties.
NECAC also contracts with federal and state funding sources to provide assistance for paying utility bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP). Applications are available.
“People may think their loose change or small donation won’t help, but I assure you it does,” Roberts said. “It adds up. As a community, we have to come together and help thy neighbor — not out of obligation or duty, but out of kindness and sincerity. You never know when you’re gonna need the help yourself.”
Last year’s Rise & Shine raised a record $750,000 at more than 50 Hardee’s restaurants in Missouri and Illinois. NECAC received $20,000 in funding for four counties — Pike, Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles. The total for Pike County was $5,000.
In addition, volunteers are needed to collect contributions outside the Louisiana and Bowling Green Hardee’s restaurants Friday, Feb. 12.
More information is available by calling Roberts at 573-324-2207 or stopping by the NECAC Pike County Service Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green.
Additional tax-deductible checks may be mailed to Heat Up St. Louis, c/o UMB Bank, P.O. Box 868, St. Louis, Mo., 63188.