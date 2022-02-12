BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Numerous “families” made up of school faculty members witnessed the effects of poverty firsthand during the North East Community Acton Corporation Poverty Simulation on Friday.
Faculty members took on different roles, including young children, pregnant teenagers, single parents and other family members facing circumstances which could lead to poverty. Desiree Antoniou, with the NECAC Warren County Service Center, led each 15-minute representation of a week to demonstrate how quickly a missed mortgage payment, loss of a job or difficulty paying for childcare could change lives within moments.
Antoniou commended all the volunteers who staffed the different booths, including a bank, school, juvenile detention center, utility company, mortgage and rent center, jail, quick cash facility, grocery store, pawn shop and employer.
Each participant visited the different booths each week, seeking childcare for their children, working with the bank on their mortgage payments to avoid losing their home, purchasing food and paying utility bills. Often, participants resorted to stealing from abandoned houses or other places to feed their families.
“They’re doing things people do every day just to eat,” Antoniou said. “If you don’t have that job and you don’t have that money, sometimes you’ve got to steal to eat or feed your kids, unfortunately. That’s not what we want to propose, but it does happen.”
An interfaith booth and a community service organization booth were set up to remind everyone how churches and service organizations can provide assistance for residents in need. As Antoniou talked with participants about their experiences, she stressed how a child who is not completing assignments or is in a bad mood could be facing significant barriers to success due to poverty.
Antoniou said each person receives a packet, which details their life and if they have children. Each situation is different, and the faculty members use trial and error to discover if they can keep their home, pay their bills and care for their families.
As participants gathered with their family members following the fourth week of the simulation, Antoniou shared a stark reminder of the prevalence of poverty. In 2019, the poverty rate in Pike County was 15.1%, and she noted how that figure is likely greater due to people losing jobs and facing other pandemic-related roadblocks.
She said the image of one person on the street doesn’t show the complexity of the homelessness issue. Often, whole families are homeless.
NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon said all the funds to provide participants with assistance had been depleted.
“The people come in for help, and unfortunately, they have to be turned away because the funds are gone,” she said.
Dixon said the simulations are planned for several counties, with the next event planned for next month. Just next to the booth, a group of upside-down chairs signified a family who was evicted from their home.
Dixon said one of the participants was a nine-year-old who was caring for a baby, and they referred the child to the juvenile services. Another participant was 13 years old and seeking assistance, but Dixon reminded them that parents needed to accompany them.
Jennifer Brown, a teacher at Bowling Green Middle School, reflected on the experience with her family members. She took on the role of a nine-year-old girl, helping her grandfather who didn’t speak English. She found people wouldn’t talk to her because she was a child.
“I think it really shows the frustration people have — super stressed and frustration — of things being closed or not being able to get things done or to talk to the right people,” she said.
Antoniou said she hopes the program could lead to food or coat drives at school to provide help to students in need. And she stressed how hope and thinking outside the box can make a big difference.
“Our whole world is changing — all in as quick as a minute, you might have that home today, but tomorrow you might not,” Antoniou said. “It doesn’t have to be negative like that. Some may not have a home, and tomorrow you might.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.