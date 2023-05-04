Potts reflects on decades of making a difference during National Community Action Month

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Carla Potts has fond memories of joining North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) in 1977, when she jumped right in to helping make a positive impact for individuals and local communities.
Potts had just graduated from college, majoring in sociology and political science, and her first role was as County Service Coordinator in NECAC's Lincoln County Service Center. National Community Action Month is being celebrated in each of the 12 counties NECAC serves. Potts recalled how the experience gave her a strong foundation in community action with the opportunity to serve clients on a personal level.
"It was everything I thought it would be. It was that ability to connect one-on-one with people and to look at their situation," she said. "The really important thing about community action is that we look at the whole picture, and then we help them develop a plan to meet their needs."
Potts still feels that level of excitement when she talks about community action. Today, she serves as deputy director for housing development programs. Specific areas of need have changed with passing years, as programs are changed and new programs are added. Potts stressed how the goal of supporting each person and their community has remained steadfast.
"The very essence of community action has not changed," she said.
Ever since President Lyndon B. Johnson signed legislation to address poverty concerns in the U.S., community action has been evolving with the changing times. Potts said NECAC has addressed a farm crisis, a rising number of homeless people and many other issues over the years.
"Things have changed in terms of what we've worked with and what we do and how we meet needs — and I think that's the foundation of community action — that we're flexible. We can change as needs change," she explained.
Potts said one-on-one support blends with efforts at the community level. NECAC maintains 12 separate County Service Centers, which enables partnerships with fellow service agencies to make positive changes in each community. She noted how NECAC is constantly bringing new ideas and partnering with agencies and local leaders to find solutions to the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
To address the affordable housing crisis, NECAC is among numerous groups working to find ways to create more homes. For needs such as employment-related issues, the focus is to provide new ways to get clients ready for the road ahead.
NECAC comes together with area leaders, local organizations and stakeholders and agencies at various levels of government each year for the Tri-State Housing Summit. This year's event will build on past team efforts to combat the housing crisis when it returns Thursday, June 8 to the Rialto Banquet Hall.
Potts is very passionate about community action, emphasizing how there are many ways to make a positive impact while keeping true to the core mission to make a positive difference. She has observed how "it just works."
Potts holds onto hundreds of examples of the impact NECAC has made for people in the area, and three memories of community action at work will always be etched in her memory.
NECAC's self-help housing program gives clients the hands-on opportunity to rehabilitate their homes. The previous program helped people construct their own homes. Potts recalled assisting a woman for a couple of years to get her credit to the necessary level. They succeeded, and the client was able to build her home.
Potts said the day of giving the keys to a person's new home is always a joyous occasion. A little boy — about seven years old — fell down to the floor on the particularly hot and humid day when the client received her keys.
"He had never had air conditioning... it just brought home to me how important homeownership is, and how what we take for granted, other people don't have that," she said.
A second memory also reflected the life-changing impact of homeownership. USDA and HUD officials were visiting as a new home was presented to the family. A little girl who was about five or six years old excitedly showed them her pink bedroom.
"She said, 'this is my bedroom. I got to pick the color,' " Potts recalled, noting how studies show that children who grow up in a home their parents own often achieve more success in school. "But there was the visual proof of how proud she was."
In another instance, Potts met a woman who had been in an abusive situation for her entire married life. In her late 60s to early 70s, her husband came home and kicked her out. Potts explained "she had nowhere to go, and she was living in her car with her little puppy."
When the woman reached out to NECAC, she was able to find a new home in a housing project. That change made a world of difference.
Potts remembered her saying, "I thought my life had ended. But now I know my life has just begun."
For Potts, each person's situation and the support they receive is extremely important. She told the familiar story of a little boy who was picking up starfish and throwing them back in the ocean, one by one. A man came by and questioned his efforts, saying it didn't matter because he couldn't save them all.
"It matters to the one," the boy replied.
Potts said the symbolism reflects how that vital difference for each person means so much.
"He wasn't going to save all the starfish. We may not serve all the people — there's so many people and so much need — but it matters what we do," she said.
In the future, Potts is excited to join her colleagues at NECAC, partnering with others to make a difference in communities that can in turn spark more progress across the nation. For instance, the affordable housing crisis is an example of a large-scale problem, but she emphasized "together we can make a difference" in the quest for solutions.
Potts is also excited about each personal instance of success, such as when tenants at NECAC-supported properties receive their bachelor's degrees and embark on the next stage of their lives. She always keeps in mind that every step of the way, community action makes a meaningful impact.
"I look forward to the day-to-day of seeing people's lives change... we did it together. I always say we're like their cheerleader," she said. "We're the people saying, 'You can do this. If that's your dream, let's look at this' — every day, just being the cheerleader for someone who doesn't see a whole lot of hope."
Throughout the month of May, celebrations continue to recognize National Community Action Month at each NECAC County Service Center in the 12-county service area. Celebrations were hosted Thursday for Ralls and Monroe counties, and events are planned for next Thursday in Shelby, Marion and Pike counties.
Potts thinks back to those exciting times when she started out in the Lincoln County office and how that enthusiasm remains as strong as ever.
"That goal — to make changes and to help people make changes — has never changed," she said. "And the journey has been one I've treasured greatly."
