HANNIBAL — The aging artificial playing surface at Hannibal High School's Porter Stadium will be replaced with new turf this spring.
The Hannibal Board of Education accepted a bid of $359,582 from Mammoth Turf during its January meeting.
"It was the lowest and best bid," said Rich Stilley, the school district's business manager. "Mr. (Clint) Graham (activities director) and I vetted the quotes and organizations to ensure that we are going to receive the best product for our patron's money."
Mammoth had more going for it than simply submitting the lowest of three qualifying bids.
"They have an amazing reputation and work with many NFL and Power 5 college programs," Stilley said. "Locally, they have done great work for the Wentzville and Columbia school districts."
The school district intends to pay for the surface with a lease purchase agreement with local banks that will allow the funds to be repaid over a five-year period. Stilley noted that the first payment would not be due until a year from now.
The booster club is not being asked to contribute any cash toward the new turf.
"We have an amazing booster club that does so much for all of our students," Stilley said. "However, when it reformed in 2014 it shifted its focus to fund as many projects and requests as it can and not on capital projects like this."
According to Stilley, removal of the current surface is tentatively scheduled to begin the last full week of May.
"The installation from start to finish is estimated to take four to six weeks," Stilley said, estimating that the "life expectancy" of the new turf is 10 to 15 years.
”The minute we are finished with spring sports we could have them in and four weeks later everything would be done,” Stilley said.
The current carpet had been used for a single season by the St. Louis Rams before it was purchased by the school district. It was installed during the summer of 2008.
"It is at the end of its safe lifespan," Stilley said.
The old playing surface will not necessarily be disposed of.
"We're looking at potential ways to repurpose some of the current turf so that it could benefit the district and our community," Stilley said.
While the turf replacement work is still months away, anticipation is already building.
"We're very excited about this project and the impact that it will have on the playing surface safety at Porter Stadium," Stilley said. "In addition, this is a multi-use playing surface to include soccer, new goalposts and design."
The decision to purchase new turf for Porter Stadium has been a point of discussion since 2019 when Superintendent Susan Johnson reported to the school board that the district was closely monitoring the condition of the turf.
"We probably, realistically, have another couple of years of that turf being in good shape," said Johnson, who estimated at that time that a new playing surface for the stadium would cost in the neighborhood of $500,000.
In addition to the Mammoth Turf bid, the school district received bids for $562,825 and $561,350.