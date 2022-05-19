WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bay Shore, N.Y.-based America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd. is recalling about 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials such as metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Wednesday.
The ready-to-eat sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced on various dates from April 5 to May 5. The following products are subject to recall:
16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.
23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124.
10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
More information is available by calling 631-231-8999. Information about food safety is available by calling the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).
