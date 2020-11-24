HANNIBAL — The Popcorn Party Fundraiser for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society is taking a virtual format and allowing 2 Besties Biscuits the chance to deliver their homemade dog biscuits, just when the current situation was looking like it wasn’t going to happen this Christmas.
Angela Brown, co-owner of 2 Besties Biscuits with her best friend Paula Brown, said she was sad it wasn’t looking like they would be delivering their holiday biscuits due to the pandemic. She was excited to discover NEMOHS would be moving its Popcorn Party Fundraiser online, and Two Besties Biscuits will be available for local pickup through the end of the fundraiser when any Osage River popcorn order is placed through Sunday, Nov. 29. All proceeds from the biscuit sales will go the shelter. Elise Blue, NEMOHS board president, said community support for the forthcoming new shelter campaign has been steadfast and welcome.
Two Fathoms Tattoo Owner Jonathan Norman raised almost $2,700 during his tattoo fundraiser on Oct. 23 and 24, donating it all to the shelter. Blue just recently got her tattoo, a watercolor tattoo pawprint with the name of her dog, Lucky, who passed away.
This year, the popcorn varieties are all available by visiting the 2 Besties Biscuits website at www.2bestiesbiscuits.com and selecting the NEMOHS Popcorn Sales tab. Biscuits are local pickup only, and they can only be added to orders of popcorn. Blue said sales started off strong, and she told all her friends what she wanted for her birthday last Friday — an order of popcorn.
As soon as Blue shared her birthday wish on Facebook, Brown received a flurry of emails for a couple of hours with congratulations on the donations to the shelter. Blue commended community members for all of their support.
“It’s amazing, and it makes me so happy. We can’t thank the public enough,” Blue said.
Madi Weatherford has been active in helping the shelter since she was four years old — when she told her parents, Chris and Kristi Weatherford, she didn’t want presents. She wanted people to make donations for the animals. Her lemonade and bake sale on Sept. 19 raised $1,352. Madi has since sold pumpkins this year, and now she’s busy selling popcorn to continue supporting the cause she holds dear.
Ordering opportunities and more information are available by visiting the 2 Besties Biscuits website at www.twobestiesbiscuits.com or the Facebook page for the NEMOHS or Two Besties Biscuits.