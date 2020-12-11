HANNIBAL — Police officers said they took a man into custody Thursday night as they investigated a reported burglary.
Hannibal Police were called to the 800 block of North 6th Street at 11:17 p.m., to investigate what the caller said was a burglary in progress.
Officers contacted the homeowners outside and could hear a male screaming in the basement of the home. As officers approached the basement Connor J. Duffy, 37 of O’Fallon Mo., charged towards them swinging his arms and holding what appeared to be a knife. Police said Duffy dropped the knife and fought with officers while being taken into custody. Duffy was believed to be under the influence of unknown substances and was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.
None of the police officers sustained serious injury as result of the incident.