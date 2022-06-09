HANNIBAL — A Louisiana man has been arrested after Hannibal Police officers seized a record amount of fentanyl at a local hotel.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charged Darion J. Ivy, 35, of Louisiana, with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm Wednesday.
The charges stemmed from a Tuesday incident in the 3600 block of McMasters Avenue. Officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) were at a hotel assisting the Northeast Missouri Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (MSHP DDCC) on an unrelated matter.
While they were at the hotel, the ACES officers observed two children under 7 years of age who were unattended in a vehicle. They discovered the children’s caregiver was in a nearby room.
Ivy, the registered guest of the room, left before officers were able to contact him. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the room registered to Ivy.
ACES officers found a large amount of cut fentanyl and uncut fentanyl, along with a firearm.
The Pike County Mo. Sheriff’s Department obtained information regarding Ivy’s location on Wednesday. Hannibal officers returned to the hotel and saw Ivy enter a different room at the hotel. They reported that he refused to come out.
Additional HPD officers and a negotiator arrived on the scene. Ivy eventually surrendered without further incident.
“This arrest will most definitely result in lives being saved,” Chief Jacob Nacke said. “To date this is the Hannibal Police Department’s largest suspected fentanyl seizure. This investigation showcases the team effort used in so many drug investigations. We continue to make fentanyl investigations a top priority and will work to stop the flow of this devastating drug into our communities.”
Ivy remains in the Marion County Jail with a $100,000 cash only bond. The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by MSHP DDCC, NEMO Task Force, and the Pike County Mo. Sheriff’s Department.
The Hannibal Police Department asks anyone with information about potential drug activity to report it by visiting www.hannibalpd.com or calling 573-221-0987.
