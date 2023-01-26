HANNIBAL — Hannibal police are asking for the public's assistance after discovering an unresponsive man on Lyon St. on Wednesday night.
NECOMM dispatched Hannibal police officers at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Lyon St. with a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Officers arrived on the scene and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are currently investigating this matter and more information will be released as it is deemed appropriate.
