HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance for information regarding an altercation that occurred between two dogs around noon Sunday, June 27, at the Dempsey Dog Park on Ely Street.
According to one involved party, the other dog was a large grey pit-mix with a long snout. The dog was there with an adult white male and white female. The male was described as heavy-set with white or grey hair wearing a dirty white shirt and black jeans. The adult female was described as heavy-set with purple or pink hair.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Community Service Officers at the Hannibal Police Department at 573-221-0987.