HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department would like to inform the public about parking restrictions for the Independence Day Parade.
No parking will be permitted along the course route, beginning at 2 a.m. Monday, July 4, until the parade concludes. Officers will be contacting businesses along the parade route Sunday evening to inform them about the parking restrictions.
Any vehicle found parked along the route two hours prior to the event may be subject to tow. The Hannibal Police Department seeks the public’s cooperation.
The Hannibal Cannibal race will start at 6 a.m., beginning at North and Main streets. The race will go down South Main Street to Church Street, then across the Third Street overpass.
Next, the race course proceeds out of town on Highway 79, where runners will turn and come back toward Hannibal on the same route.
Highway 79 will be completely shut down at the highway and Church Street until the end of the race.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway Street and Grand Avenue, and will travel east on Broadway to Main, then proceed south on Main to Church.
