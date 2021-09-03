PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra police are investigating a death that was discovered Friday morning.
According to Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue, his department is investigating a "suspicious death" of a woman that was discovered by officers on a medical call around 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street in Palmyra.
On Friday evening, Bogue released a statement that the investigators are looking for a person of interest in the death of the woman. The suspect was identified as Raymond Dean Gum, Jr., a white male with short brown hair and possible facial hair. According to the release, Gum was last seen in an older model silver Buick Le Sabre that may have either Missouri license plate VE3-N7F or Illinois plate BE99074.
Bogue noted that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gum or the vehicle should contact their local authorities. It is possible that the suspect would be found in the Springfield, Ill. area.
Chief Bogue said his department is receiving assistance from the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.