HANNIBAL — An argument allegedly led to the shooting death of Anthony Migel Miller, 24, of Hannibal, late Saturday night, according to a probable cause statement from the Hannibal Police Department.
A warrant was issued Saturday for Justin J.W. Sims, 32. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action stemming from the incident. According to the probable cause statement, witnesses saw the two men arguing at Rookies Sports Bar, 611 Broadway, before the shooting occurred.
A witness told police Sims and Miller were arguing and had to be separated. He said he heard a gunshot after seeing Miller "coming at Sims aggressively" while removing his coat, according to the probable cause statement.
A second witness said he was at the bar when he heard Sims say something that reportedly angered Miller. He told police he saw Miller leave the bar before returning. The witness reported he saw Miller charge at Sims, and he heard one gunshot after observing Miller standing over Sims, who was on the floor. He said the two men never struck one another, according to the statement.
Another witness reported seeing two men fighting as they came in the front door of the bar, according to the probable cause statement. The witness saw two men rolling around on the floor and heard a loud pop before a man wearing a grey hoodie ran out the back door.
Another witness said they saw Sims and another man fighting, stating that Sims was on the floor and the man "got the better of Justin" before the witness heard a loud pop.
Sims provided a statement, police said. He said Miller followed him into the bar and pushed past several people to get to him. Sims told police he believed he tripped and fell on his back. He said he was afraid Miller was going to "stomp his face in." Sims said he pulled a gun from his pants pocket and fired one round at Miller, who ran out the back door of the bar, according to the probable cause statement.
Sims told police he was not intoxicated when the shooting occurred, saying he had consumed one mixed drink and one beer. Sims stated he and Miller had not struck one another. He reported the only other interaction he had with Miller was four days prior. He told police Sims reportedly yelled at him and approached him in an aggressive manner over an argument related to loud exhaust, according to the statement.
The Hannibal Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired at 12:17 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Miller in the alley west of 611 Broadway. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, who pronounced Miller dead, according to the statement.
The probable cause statement reported Sims flagged down officers and told then he had shot Sims. He was arrested without incident.
Sims is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
Police said no additional suspects are being sought and believe the shooting to be an isolated incident between the two men.