HANNIBAL — An argument allegedly led to the shooting death of Anthony Migel Miller, 24, of Hannibal, late Saturday night, according to a probable cause statement from the Hannibal Police Department.

A warrant was issued Saturday for Justin J.W. Sims, 32. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action stemming from the incident. According to the probable cause statement, witnesses saw the two men arguing at Rookies Sports Bar, 611 Broadway, before the shooting occurred.