CLARENCE — Two men riding a 2016 Polaris Ranger were injured at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, when it overturned in Shelby County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Dillon C. Apel, 27, of Shelbina, was driving the vehicle on Shelby County Road 307 one mile northeast of Clarence.
Officers said the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Dillon was not using a safety device and suffered serious injuries. He was flown to the University Medical Center in Columbia.
His passenger, Haden C. Carroll, 28, of Clarence, was using a safety device and had minor injuries. He was to seek his own treatment.
Assisting at the scene were the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Salt River Ambulance District and Shelby County First Responders.