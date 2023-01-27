Point in Time count leads to support for those facing homelessness

HANNIBAL — The Point in Time Count was conducted Wednesday and Thursday through a cooperative effort led by several local organizations working toward the goal of identifying sheltered and unsheltered homeless people and connecting them with necessary resources.
North East Community Action Corporation Ralls County Service Director Stephanie Dunker was one of several people participating in the event, traveling throughout Ralls and Marion counties to connect with people who are facing some degree of homelessness. She explained there are "a lot of people who are about to lose housing". During her efforts, she met a woman who was sleeping in her vehicle in Ralls County and a man in Mario County who received support from local agencies while living at a location that wasn't a permanent home.
Thanks to the annual Point in Time Count — which combines a targeted approach to finding people and ongoing partnerships with local churches and agencies such as Preferred Family Healthcare, Douglass Community Services, Mark Twain Behavioral Health, the Salvation Army — Dunker was able to schedule a Wednesday afternoon appointment for the woman she met to determine what could be done to help meet her immediate and long-term needs.
The final results of the Point in Time Count are expected to be tabulated by spring, and Dunker emphasized how representatives from many different agencies and regions worked hard to find people in need. For example, Dunker visited locations in Ralls County like Mark Twain Lake to see if there were people living in tents or vehicles, Love's Travel Stop and other locations that are a bit more secluded.
In Marion County, she traveled to sites including community parking lots, viaducts and overpasses, the Hannibal riverfront, River Road, the site of the old amphitheater, Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, Central Park and Harvest Outreach Ministries Loaves and Fishes ministry, which provides a free daily meal.
Dunker said the count was conducted in Pike, Monroe, Lewis and Shelby counties as well. She emphasized how there are many situations that can lead to being homelessness. Many people face situations in the region that might not immediately come to mind as homelessness, including "couch surfing" from home to home or temporarily living with a friend or family member.
Regardless of demographics, career or where someone lives, homelessness can strike anyone.
"None of us are escaping this. We're all one crisis away from losing something — whether it be our home, whether it be your job," Dunker said.
She recently visited with a man who stopped by the Ralls County Service Center whose son has severe disabilities. He has to assist staff members several times on some days to care for his son. In doing so, it affects his ability to maintain employment.
Every day, Dunker said there are many people in the area facing tough decisions like this. She emphasized that local organizations are ready to provide support whenever someone needs it.
NECAC had several items available at County Service Centers for people in need. At the Ralls County Service Center, Dunker showed a colorful collection of handmade scarves and hats donated from a Perry woman, along with backpacks, waterproof blankets, water bottles and hygiene kits. Nearby, various food items were organized in the food pantry on site.
NECAC Public Information Officer Brent Engel explained when someone first comes to NECAC, they receive an intake assessment to determine their areas of need and qualifying programs. Sometimes, people are hesitant to reach out for assistance, and Dunker stressed they always represent a "judgement-free zone".
"It's a pride factor for people in rural areas. They don't want to admit that they need help, and they don't want to reach out," he said. "But sometimes you have to, and we're seeing more people do that. People who have never had to reach out for help before are finding themselves in a position where they have no other choice. That's sad, but the good thing is that NECAC and other agencies are here in Northeast Missouri to help that."
"All we really want to do is just help you where you're at," Dunker added. "We don't care about the past, we don't care about anything, except for how to get you to what you need — whether that's with our agency, connecting you with another agency or sharing agencies."
When she started in her role as NECAC Ralls County Coordinator, Dunker immediately noticed the close relationships between all the area agencies — sharing a common goal of compassion for fellow community members.
Dunker experienced that network of care one weekend after visiting with the man she met near the Hannibal riverfront. He explained that he receives resources from local agencies, asking only for what he needs. She was able to connect with Stephanie Morris at Mission 180, who provided him with a bag packed with food, a hat and gloves. He declined the hat and gloves, because he already had them.
For future efforts, Dunker hopes to connect with Conservation Officers in Ralls County to help find if there are any people who are unsheltered in more secluded areas. She noted it's not always immediately apparent if someone is camping for recreation or if the tent is their only form of shelter.
Dunker stressed how crucial those collaborative efforts can be every day that someone needs assistance, repeating a mantra she often takes to heart — "together, we're more".
The Point in Time often leads to that first step in connecting people with programs and resources NECAC and other local agencies offer, including temporary housing options, food pantry access, employment assistance and other examples of a "hand-up", Dunker explained.
"It goes to stability. Communities are better off when people are staying and have a stable environment around them — a house, a job, their kids have schooling — that kind of thing," Engel said.
Occasionally, homelessness carries a negative stereotype. Dunker stressed how it is important for everyone to take a step back and think about what life would be like if they were in facing similar circumstances.
"It's about compassion. That's what the world needs — is a little more compassion and a little more kindness for people," she said, pointing out how it's impossible to know the circumstances of how someone arrived at their current situation. "A lot can be done with people work together through compassion, empathy and kindness."
