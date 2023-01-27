Point in Time count leads to support for those facing homelessness

Backpacks, water bottles, waterproof blankets, handmade scarves and hats and other necessities are among the resources at the NECAC Ralls County Service Center and the agency's other locations throughout its service area. Ralls County Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker participated in the annual Point in Time Count, which helps area organizations identify and connect with community members facing various degrees of homelessness.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — The Point in Time Count was conducted Wednesday and Thursday through a cooperative effort led by several local organizations working toward the goal of identifying sheltered and unsheltered homeless people and connecting them with necessary resources.

North East Community Action Corporation Ralls County Service Director Stephanie Dunker was one of several people participating in the event, traveling throughout Ralls and Marion counties to connect with people who are facing some degree of homelessness. She explained there are "a lot of people who are about to lose housing". During her efforts, she met a woman who was sleeping in her vehicle in Ralls County and a man in Mario County who received support from local agencies while living at a location that wasn't a permanent home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.