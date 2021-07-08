HANNIBAL — Poetry Barn is back!
After a long COVID-19 absence, Planters Barn on Main Street opens its doors once again to those who write poetry, like to read published poetry, or enjoy listening to poetry. Renamed “Poetry Barn” for one evening — from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 — even the stage has undergone renovation and renewal.
This popular event is free, and begins just as the Second Saturday Art Walk (from 4-7 p.m.) ends. The evening opens with a featured poet or a theme. In the past, Poetry Barn has hosted Missouri’s poet laureate and published poets. When it’s a Theme Night, local poetry lovers dust off their journals and keyboards to write something new. The theme for August is “Summer.” This is an opportunity for poetry lovers to stir their creative juices.
The Open Mic during the second segment can be any original work or a poem someone loves and wants to share. Not everyone “performs” — many come just to enjoy fellowship, refreshments and a love of poetry.
So mark your calendars. Experience an evening at the Poetry Barn.