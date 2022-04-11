STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Registration is open for the River Bluffs Paint Out.
The communities of Hannibal and Canton will host the two-day plein air painting event Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. Plein air events invite artists to capture the community by creating paintings outdoors and on-site.
Painters will converge upon Canton on April 30, and Hannibal on May 1. Fresh art created daily in each community will be offered for sale in the evenings.
Area artists are encouraged to participate, as well as artists willing to travel to the area. More information about Artist Guidelines and Registration is available on the Gallery page of hannibalarts.com.
More information and the event registration form are at: hannibalarts.com/gallery/river-bluffs-paint/.
Plein air artists of any age are eligible to participate. Artwork must be done outdoors, en plein air, during the event. All paint and drawing mediums are accepted.
There are no size limits on canvas and paper. Artists will work on-site within a designated area determined by each city.
Artists must work on public property or on private property with landowner’s permission. Awards will be presented at evening receptions held each night. Area arts patrons and art buyers will be included in the guest lists.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership of the Hannibal Arts Council, Canton Area Arts Council and City of Canton. Additional partners include the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and Culver-Stockton College. Financial assistance for the Canton portion of the project has been provided by the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
