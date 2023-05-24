HANNIBAL — The communities of Hannibal and Canton recently hosted a two-day plein air painting event.

Eighteen different area, regional and Midwest artists were involved in the events. Plein air artists captured each community by creating works outdoors and on-site. After a full day of creating original works of art, the finished pieces were displayed during a special one-night-only reception and awards presentation, giving the public an opportunity to purchase fresh art made the day it was created.

