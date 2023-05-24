HANNIBAL — The communities of Hannibal and Canton recently hosted a two-day plein air painting event.
Eighteen different area, regional and Midwest artists were involved in the events. Plein air artists captured each community by creating works outdoors and on-site. After a full day of creating original works of art, the finished pieces were displayed during a special one-night-only reception and awards presentation, giving the public an opportunity to purchase fresh art made the day it was created.
Each evening, up to two artworks completed earlier that day were turned in for judging and for purchase.
Daily awards — First Place, Second Place and Third Place. Winners of Hannibal awards included: Best of Show — “Talkin’ with Joe” oil painting by Steven Walker, of Palmyra Mo.; Second Place — “Mansion at Rockcliffe” oil painting by Cyndi Taylor, of Hannibal; and Third Place — “Lover’s Leap” oil painting by Chris Sheppard, of Fulton Mo.
In addition to placement awards, the Hannibal Arts Council also offers a special Purchase Award. The piece chosen for purchase was “Mansion at Rockcliffe” oil painting by Cyndi Taylor.
Canton awards included: Best of Show — “Ideal” watercolor by Deb Baughman, of Pulaski, Iowa; Second Place — “Depot” oil painting by Gin Lammert, of Pulaksi; and Third Place — “Remembering Rena” oil painting by Steven Walker, of Palmyra. A special Rookie Award was given to a first-time plein air participant in honor of the late Carol Mathieson. The award went to Carol Genck, of Quincy Ill. for her watercolor “Come Sit a Spell”.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership of the Hannibal Arts Council, Canton Area Arts Council and City of Canton. Additional partners include the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and Culver-Stockton College. Dates for the 2024 River Bluffs Paint Out are being determined soon.
