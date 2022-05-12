Plein air artists capture Canton and Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The communities of Hannibal and Canton recently hosted a two-day plein air painting event.
Sixteen different area, regional and Midwest artists were involved in the River Bluffs Paint Out. Plein air artists captured each community by creating works outdoors and on-site.
After a full day of creating original works of art, the finished pieces were displayed during a special one-night-only reception and awards ceremony, giving the public an opportunity to purchase fresh art made the day it was created.
Each evening, up to two artworks completed earlier that day were turned in for judging and for purchase.
Winners of Hannibal awards included: Best of Show — “Spring” by Tatyana Robberts, of O’Fallon Ill.; Second Place — “Hannibal Street View” by Larry Siwek, of Quincy Ill.; and Third Place — “Steely Waters” by Steven Walker, of Palmyra.
In addition to the presented awards, the Hannibal Arts Council offered a purchase award. The piece chosen was “Steely Waters” by Steven Walker.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership of the Hannibal Arts Council, Canton Area Arts Council and City of Canton. Additional partners include the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and Culver-Stockton College.
Dates for the 2023 River Bluffs Paint Out will be determined soon.
