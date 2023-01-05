HANNIBAL — Hannibal Board of Public Works Water Crews will close Pleasant Street from Saint Mary’s Ave. to Shepherd Place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday to repair a water main.
While repairs are being performed, no traffic will be allowed to pass. Once repairs are completed, information will be posted to the HBPW website at www.hannibalbpw.org and the board's social media outlets when normal traffic can resume.
