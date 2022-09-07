HANNIBAL — The grand opening for the new playground equipment at Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park will be 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Joel Booth from Farmers & Merchants Bank and Trust will share the historic contribution that Ann Dorsey Hodgdon made in Hannibal. Members of Girl Scout Troop 9012 will cut the ribbons to the slides.

